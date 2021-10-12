Glenn Maxwell Hit Out at Social Media Trolls After RCB IPL Exit

Glenn Maxwell of the Royal Challengers Bangalore has lashed out at social media trolls following RCB's four-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Maxwell, the RCB's leading run-scorer this season, was unable to play on Monday, October 12. After scoring 15 at less than a run-a-ball, the veteran was bowled out by Sunil Narine.

After the defeat, Maxwell took to Twitter and wrote "Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse," Maxwell wrote.

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately, there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them,” he added.

All-rounder Dan Christian faced abuse on social media platforms. Christian urged the fans not to resort to abuse.