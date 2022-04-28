Glance Brings Interactive IPL Content Experiences With Delhi Capitals on Smartphone Lock Screens

Singapore/Bangalore/New Delhi: This IPL season, Glance, the world’s largest lock screen platform, is bringing cricket fans an all-new way to watch and interact with some of their favorite IPL teams. The platform, which has over 173 million active users in India, has partnered with the Delhi Capitals team as their exclusive lock screen content partner. As a result of this partnership, Glance users will be able to watch content that brings them up-close and personal with the Delhi Capitals team, directly on their lock screens.

Users will enjoy numerous videos, including candid behind-the-scenes shows with the Delhi Capitals, clips of funny moments with their players, scenes from the locker room, and several live net practice sessions. They will be able to interact live with some of the top players of the team through features like comments, AMA, polls, and quizzes on lock screen. Glance will also bring users highly engaging experiences such as real-time reactions from the hosts and players, as well as real-time polls that allow them to express their views and shape the direction of live content.

The partnership has already led to over 100 videos, which have garnered close to 28 million views so far. Glance users have also enjoyed several live streams of Delhi Capitals' net sessions on their lock screens, with many more such sessions and player interactions expected to follow.

“IPL fans are looking for a more immersive experience of the tournament, which goes beyond just watching matches. Glance is bringing them a unique, innovative, joyful way to experience their favourite sport, right on their lock screen – a surface they interact with over 70 times a day. With Glance, users get content and features that can feel like having an all-access pass to the world of IPL, throughout the entire season,” said Nitin Sundar, Vice President and General Manager, Live Trends, Glance.

“The Delhi Capitals have recognized the power of the lock screen, especially live and interactive content on lock screen, to connect with millions of fans. We are pleased to have partnered with them,” Sundar added.

Recently, Glance published a report titled ‘IPL and the Second Screen’ to shed light on consumer behavior on smartphones during live IPL matches. Around 70% of the 1500 users who were surveyed for the report said that they use their smartphones during the matches, with the majority consuming cricket-themed content parallelly on various platforms. The respondents also said that they enjoyed IPL content such as live reaction videos of celebrities watching matches, behind-the-scenes snippets, unknown facts about favorite players, live watch parties with celebrities, social media polls and quizzes on the matches. For brands and advertisers, this showed interactive content formats would be one of the biggest engagement drivers to connect with audiences during the IPL.

Talking about the association, Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said “It’s always exciting to associate with unique platforms and therefore we are absolutely delighted to partner with Glance this season. Through the Glance platform, millions of cricket fans will have access to Delhi Capitals’ behind-the-scenes content, which has become an integral part of our fan engagement plans and strategies. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with Glance.”

This association is in line with Glance’s vision of building the world’s largest platform for live in India and globally. Glance recently entered an agreement to raise $200 million Series D funding from Jio Platforms to take its live proposition to key international markets.