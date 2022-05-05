Girl Proposes to Boyfriend During IPL Match, Check Wasim Jaffer and Twitterati Reaction

The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is always exciting on the pitch. RCB, headed by Faf du Plessis, defeated defending IPL winners CSK by 13 runs on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune (May 5).

During the 11th over of CSK's innings, a female fan got down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend, who happened to be an RCB supporter, with a ring.

He accepted her proposal and put on the ring right away. The girl's proposal video quickly became popular on social media.

Wasim Jaffer took notice of the situation and responded with a humorous response. "Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose," tweeted Jaffer

Also Read: BCCI Banned This Journalist For Two Years Know Why

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Here are other reactions: