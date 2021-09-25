Get Well Soon Wishes Pour in For Paralympic Bronze Medallist Sharad Kumar Battling Heart Issues

Sharad Kumar, the bronze medalist in the high jump at the Tokyo Paralympics, has been diagnosed with swelling in the heart and has undergone further tests.

Kumar, who earned a bronze medal in the T-42 high jump event at the Paralympics in Tokyo on August 31, was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last week after feeling chest congestion.

"Previous results indicated that I had heart inflammation," Kumar said. The 29-year-old Patna-born athlete, who lives in Chhatarpur, was discharged from the hospital earlier this week but was required to return for more tests.

Also Read: Women's Cricket: Netizens Fume at Third Umpire Decision That Led India to Lose Against Australia in 2nd ODI

"I've returned here for additional tests. I had asked the hospital officials to let me go home because I live only 10 minutes away," he continued.

Kumar, whose left leg was paralysed as a kid after receiving a fake polio vaccination, raced in the T-42 final in Tokyo last month despite suffering a knee injury while practising for the event. He then confessed that he was on the point of withdrawing from the tournament. Kumar won bronze with a leap of 1.83m.

He is a two-time Asian Para Games high jump champion (2014 and 2018), as well as a world silver medalist (2019).

Get well soon champion ! — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) September 20, 2021

Get well soon brother 💐💐💐prayer for ur early recovery 🙏 — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) September 20, 2021