Get Well Soon Rishab Pant, Say Cricket Fans After Accident
Rishabh Pant Accident: Rishabh Pant was hospitalised after suffering a horrific car accident en route from Delhi to Uttarakhand.
According to reports, he was driving a Mercedes when it collided with a divider near the Narsan border of Roorkee near the Delhi-Dehradun route at Hammadpur Jhal.
According to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, the batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident. He broke the windscreen to escape from the flaming car. He had head, knee, and shin injuries due to the crash. He was sent to the Max Hospital in Dehradun because his leg may have fractured. Meanwhile, fans wishing for speed recovery
Get well soon #RishabhPant
— Thalapathy Arju 𓃵 (@thalapathy_arju) December 30, 2022
Get well soon, #RishabhPant. Praying for your speedy recovery!
— Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) December 30, 2022
Cricketer #RishabhPant met with an #Accident on Delhi - dehradun highway near Roorkee Border.
— हिंदू बालक 🚩🌺🚩🕉️📿 (@imrajchoudhary7) December 30, 2022
