Get Well Soon Rishab Pant, Say Cricket Fans After Accident

Dec 30, 2022, 10:19 IST
rishabh pant health condition - Sakshi Post

Rishabh Pant Accident: Rishabh Pant was hospitalised after suffering a horrific car accident en route from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

According to reports, he was driving a Mercedes when it collided with a divider near the Narsan border of Roorkee near the Delhi-Dehradun route at Hammadpur Jhal.

According to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, the batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident. He broke the windscreen to escape from the flaming car. He had head, knee, and shin injuries due to the crash. He was sent to the Max Hospital in Dehradun because his leg may have fractured. Meanwhile, fans wishing for speed recovery

