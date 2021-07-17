Get Ready To Watch India Vs Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council announced the T20 World Cup schedule on Friday. Surprisingly, India and Pakistan are in the same group and the match between the two teams will become an eye feast for the fans.

"T20 World Cup 2021 will take place from October 17 to November 14 this year. The group was divided based on the team rankings as of 20 March 2021," the ICC stated in a statement.

Former champions India and Pakistan, as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1 will compete in Round 2. The opening round will include eight teams, including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, as well as the remaining six nations who qualified via the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. In Group A, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia join Sri Lanka, while Oman, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates are in Group B.

India and Pakistan will clash in a global tournament for the first time in over a decade, after not playing bilateral cricket for over a decade.

After a five-year gap, the T20 World Cup will return. The ICC event was originally slated to take place in India last year, but because of the Covid-19 outbreak, it was postponed a year and relocated to the UAE and Oman. The Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground are the venues for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, and B1.