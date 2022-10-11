Genpact Crowned Champions of CII Telangana Corporate Cricket Premier League 2022

Hyderabad: CII Telangana Corporate Cricket Premier League 2022– organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) between 27 August – 09 October 2022 at Hyderabad.

28 teams from various verticals participated in this heavily followed tournament from which an all-important final was played between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) And Genpact India Pvt Ltd on 09 October 2022 at Vijay Anand Cricket Ground, Hyderabad.

Electing to bat, Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) posted a score of 136 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 4 wickets. The key contributors were Suresh Malli and Sreedhar Ganji who scored 46 and 37 runs respectively helping the team to put up a good score for the final clash.

While chasing, Genpact India Pvt Ltd got off to a good start with the openers and had a solid opening partnership of 57 runs. TCS hit back with 2 quick wickets, however, Genpact steadied their innings and chased the target of 137 runs in 19.1 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana Second Indian Woman Player To Achieve This Feat

Genpact India Pvt Ltd won the final of CII- Telangana Corporate Cricket Premier League 2022 by 8 wickets against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Ahmed Habib Khan from Genpact India Pvt Ltd was awarded as the player of the match for his significant contribution in the final win.

Nellikanti Shiva Shankar from Genpact India Pvt Ltd was awarded the player of the tournament for being the most consistent player in the tournament who made 312 runs and took a total of 10 wickets in the entire tournament.