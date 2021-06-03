Gautam Gambhir's Foundation Found Guity For Stocking COVID Drugs

The Delhi High Court was notified on Thursday that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had found the Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of illegally stockpiling, buying, and supplying Fabiflu medications to COVID-19 patients.

After being reprimanded for handing Gambhir's foundation a clean chit previously, the DCGI was preparing a new report for the court. The Drugs Controller stated that immediate action would be taken against the organisation, drug sellers, and any additional cases brought to his attention.

The court was also informed that AAP MLA Praveen Kumar had been found guilty of identical offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The Delhi High Court had previously dismissed the DCGI's earlier reports in the issue of medication hoarding, awarding Gambhir and Kumar clean chits. On Monday, Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh of the division bench ordered a new report and investigation.

The court ordered the Drugs Controller to produce status reports on the cases' development within six weeks on Thursday. The date for the hearing has been set on July 29.