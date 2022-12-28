Gaudium School Students Shine in CBSE National Gymnastics Championship

The Gaudium School successfully hosted the CBSE National Gymnastics championship from 24th to 27th December at their Kollur campus under the leadership and guidance of their beloved Founder and Director Ms. Kirthi Reddy. This National competition witnessed the performances of national and state level gymnasts representing different schools across India.

The champions got an opportunity and exposure to experience the 27 acers of lush green campus, world class sports infrastructure of The

Gaudium and interact with international and national coaches and esteemed guests from various fields.

The school was bustling with energy and enthusiasm of around 1700 students from 750 schools across India showcasing their talent. The Gaudium School is thankful to Ms. Kirthi Reddy for giving this opportunity and making Telangana proud of hosting the event.

The Gaudium School was honored and privileged to have Padma Bhushan and Gaudium Chief Mentor Mr. Pullela Gopichand and Mr. Madan Mohan Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd as the Chief Guest along with Dronacharya Awardee National Coach Athletics (Sprints), Senior Athletics

Coach-Sports Authority of India Mr. Ramesh as Guest of honor.



The Chief Guests presented the medals and merit certificates to the winners of the CBSE National Gymnastic Championship-2022.

