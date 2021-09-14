Ganguly U Turn on Manchester Test

After Covid cases were reported in the Indian team, the fifth and final Test match between India and England was cancelled only hours before the match started.

The replacement match for the Manchester Test should be part of the five-match England-India Test series, not a one-off Test, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has proposed to play a replacement Test when India visits the UK for limited-overs internationals next year, although the status of such a match is unknown. Ganguly has now indicated that India wants this series to continue. He'll be in England later this month, where he'll likely resume negotiations with the ECB.

On the other hand, the ICC's decision on whether to forfeit, abandon, or reschedule this Test will have effects not just for the series outcome, but also for the ECB's insurance cover. If it is cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the ECB cannot fully claim its insurance coverage because it does not cover Covid-19.

India's head coach, Ravi Sastri, and two other supporting staff were reported as Covid Positive, so India was unable to play the series-decider, leaving the destiny of the series, which India leads 2-1, in doubt.