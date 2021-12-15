Ganguly Trolled After Virat Kohli's Startling Revelation About T20 Captaincy

When Indian captain Virat Kohli opted to step down as the T20I captain in October, he was not asked to quit the T20I captaincy, Kohli said in a news conference ahead of the team's departure for South Africa.

Kohli's comments on his communication with the BCCI came around a week after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that he had asked Virat Kohli to not step down from the captaincy.

"When I quit the T20 captaincy, I talked with the BCCI. I expressed my point of view and the reasons for my decision, and it was warmly welcomed. There was no hesitation. I wasn't asked to quit the T20I captaincy; rather, it was seen as a developmental move in the correct path, "said Kohli.

"I had also said to them that I would continue to lead in ODIs and Tests unless the office-bearers and selectors felt that I shouldn't. As a result, my conversation was quite clear. If the selectors and office-bearers believe I should not remain as captain, that choice is completely theirs," added Kohli.

On the other hand, fans on Twitter trolled BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for his statements, which appear to show total confusion in communication between the board and Kohli.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: 10 Points Virat Kohli Made to Clarify Rumours Over Losing Captaincy

2001 : Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest white ball batsmen for India



2011 : Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest leaders in Indian cricket



2021 : Sourav Ganguly will be considered as one of the greatest liars in Indian cricket pic.twitter.com/Ze3zOOLtjL — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) December 15, 2021

I have been shouting for last few days… I want to hear Virat’s version…and today Virat Said Sourav Ganguly never spoke to him about t20 captaincy… Did Sourav Ganguly Lie…??? Come and clarify Sourav Ganguly @BCCI — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) December 15, 2021

Ganguly discussing his next plan with boria pic.twitter.com/yvTQ46Gmp5 — Dhruv (@RogueRook81) December 15, 2021

#BCCI #viratkholi #Kohli



Them: Which is a better Joker? Joaquin Phoenix or Heath Ledger



Me: Ganguly and Jay Shah - BCCI pic.twitter.com/cjnKqFzTsf — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) December 15, 2021

Virat kohli press conference exposes the BCCI officials and Saurav Ganguly !! This is not good for Indian cricket. 😒 #BCCI #sauravganguly #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/8eDktHFWRM — Veer (@VeerTalks) December 15, 2021