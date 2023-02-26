Ganga Warriors Wins in KCC 2023 Finals

KCC 2023: Pradeep Bogadi's Vijayanagara Patriots had a very busy day, playing two qualifying matches and then the final. They qualified for the championship game against Daali Dhananjaya's Ganga Warriors due to a higher run rate. Darling Krishna's team is the only one to have won both of their qualifying matches in this year's tournament.

The Vijayanagara Patriots struggled from the start, as the Ganga Warriors bowled excellently and limited the Vijayanagara Patriots to 81 runs in 10 overs, making the match the lowest scoring of the tournament. Raina bowled one over and took two wickets.

Chasing the target, Raina began the game with four consecutive boundaries off Pradeep Bogadi's bowling, determined to end the game quickly. Raina scored 54 runs, assisted by Karan Aaryan (13 of 9), to give the Ganga Warriors a well-deserved victory.