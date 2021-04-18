Gambhir Helps U-19 Indian Cricket Player Unmukt Chand Find Remdesivir

Corona Second wave is spreading fastly across the country. From celebrities to common people all are getting affected by this deadly virus. On the other hand, corona vaccination is in process.

Former U-19 winning skipper Unmukt Chand shared a picture on Twitter requesting his supporters to help him to get Remdesivir vaccine for his mother and uncle, who are suffering from covid-19.

The cricketer shared the medical prescription says that“Immediately require Remdesevir vials for my mother and uncle who are suffering from Covid 19. Kindly send leads ASAP”.

Immediately require Remdesevir vials for my mother and uncle who are suffering from Covid 19. Kindly send leads ASAP pic.twitter.com/VqepVzfcPH — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) April 17, 2021

As per data from Union Health Ministry, India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new covid-19 cases and 1,341 deaths