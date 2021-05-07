Funny Memes On Varun Chakravarthy Flood Social Media After IPL 2021 Suspension

The IPL 2021 has been postponed by the BCCI due to a recent outbreak of coronavirus among players. Despite taking precautions and holding players in the bio bubble, the board did not state how the pandemic hit.

Kolkata Knight Riders player Varun Chakravarthy was the first to get infected with the virus. As per the buzz, he went to a hospital in Ahmedabad for a shoulder scan. But it seems instead of a shoulder injury, he was treated for a stomach ache. After the visit, he had lunch with Sandeep Warrior who got in contact with Amit Mishra during the practice session. According to BCCI rules, he had to stay in Quarintaine as he went out, but he had contact with other team members.

Also Read: IPL2021 May Shift To UAE Or England?

Accusing VarunChakarvarthy of the postponing of the IPL, cricket fans are trolling him on social media.

#KKRvsRCB #VarunChakravarthy

When you realise entire ipl may get cancelled because of you... pic.twitter.com/68JwRYlYWD — Shivam Mishra (@ShivamM49866482) May 3, 2021