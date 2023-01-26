Full List of ICC Awards 2022
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the award winners in the ICC Awards 2022, naming the stars honoured in the Associate, Emerging, T20I, ODI and Test categories following a global vote conducted among the ICC Voting Academy, a specialist panel of media representatives, and global fans who voted for their favourite stars. Winners in the 13 individual categories were chosen based on their overall performance and achievements over the course of the calendar year.
Here are the ICC Awards Winners:
ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Rachael Heyhoe Flint
ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year - Babar Azam
ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 - Nat Sciver
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 – Ben Stokes
ICC Umpire of the Year – Richard Illingworth
ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year – Tahila McGrath
ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year – Suryakumar Yadav
ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year – Renuka Singh
ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Marco Jansen
ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year - Esha Oza
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year: Gerhard Erasmus
ICC Women’s ODI Team:
Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Renuka Singh, Shabnim Ismail.
ICC Men’s ODI Team:
Babar Azam (C), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (WK), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa.
ICC Men’s Test Team:
Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson
ICC Women's T20I Team:
Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (C), Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh.
ICC Men's T20I Team:
Jos Buttler (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little.
