French Open: Menstrual Cramps Shatters Zheng Qinwen's Roland Garros Dream

Zheng Qinwen of China wished she could be a man after terrible stomach pains ended her chances of sealing a stunning French Open victory over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday. Zheng stated that she felt no pain during the first set but had a medical time out at 3-0 down in the second, getting her back massaged on the court before retiring to the locker room and returning with her right thigh bandaged.

Swiatek won her 32nd straight match, 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2. Zheng, 19, appeared to be on pace for a massive upset when she won the first set in a tiebreak.

"Yeah, the leg was also difficult. That was simple compared to the stomach... "I couldn't play tennis because my stomach hurt too much. It's just a girly thing, you know." The first day is usually difficult, and then I have to do sports, and I am always in pain on the first day. And I couldn't go against my natural instincts," Zheng told reporters after the match.

"I wish I could be a man on the court right now, but I can't... I truly wish I could be a man so I wouldn't have to go through this. If I didn't have my stomach ache, I think I could enjoy it more, like run faster and hit harder, and put forth more effort on the court." It's a shame I couldn't provide everything I wanted to today. I simply want to be in a fantastic form the next time I play against her, "she conculded."