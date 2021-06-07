French Open: Kazakh Seed Elena Rybakina Ends Serena Williams' 24th Grand Slam Dream

Serena Williams was defeated by Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina in the French Open by 6-3, 7-5 in the match on Sunday. Williams was aiming for the most Grand Slam titles but in the end, that couldn’t happen as she was defeated by Rybakina.

The Russian player Rybakina (21) advanced to her first quarter-final. She will now face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the last four. “I am so happy with my match, it was amazing,” said Rybakina. She is one of the highest-ranked players.

"Of course, I was nervous, I was not serving that well in the game before, but I am happy that I managed to control them in the end,” she added.

This is a miss for Williams. She arrived in Paris with one win. She had hopes of a fourth French Open win but that sadly didn’t turn out the way she expected. Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka were eliminated soon enough giving some hope to Williams.