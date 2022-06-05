French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Match Prediction

The D day has arrived for all the French Open fans. It's the final day of the men's singles match at the 126th French Open, the year's second Grand Slam event. The king of clay, Rafael Nadal, and the eighth-ranked Casper Ruud will meet in the finals.

Nadal is aiming to win the title for the 14th time, while Ruud is aiming for his first title. The 23-year-old is the first Norwegian to reach the Grand Slam final and is regarded as one of the best clay-court players in the world.

In the semi-final match, Nadal was locked in a battle with third-ranked Alexander Zverev before the German suffered a significant ankle injury and had to forfeit the match. While Ruud defeated Marin Cilic in four sets.

Casper Rudd vs Rafael Nadal

Nadal has dominated Roland Garros for over 15 years, reaching 13 men's finals and winning all of them. He defeated his rival, Novak Djokovic, in the quarterfinals, and proved he can still play at an elite level. Now, Nadal will face an even younger opponent in the Grand Slam spotlight for the first time.

Ruud has also been the best clay player in recent years. He won five titles last season and two this year. He won three consecutive tournaments last summer in Bastad, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel, and he has trained at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca. Ruud should know what to expect because the two have practiced together numerous times. But in the finals, they meet for the first time. He also has a 13-year age advantage, and his fitness could be crucial.

French Open 2022 Finals Match Prediction:

Ruud has to battle hard to win his first grand slam award, while Nadal's experience is his advantage, so he can easily move the cards.