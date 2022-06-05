French Open 2022 Men's Single Finals Where To Watch, Streaming Time In India

The record-breaking Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal, will face Norwegian Casper Ruud in the men's French Open final match at the iconic Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will compete for his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open.

A victory over Ruud would help Nadal secure his 14th French Open title. When it comes to clay court, the Spaniard is the most successful player in men's tennis history.

Here are the full details regarding the match:

At what time will the French Open 2022 final match start?

The final match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be on June 6 (Sunday). The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open final match take place?

The French Open men’s singles final match will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

How to watch the French Open 2022 final match?

On TV: The final match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

Online: Sony liv app