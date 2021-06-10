French Open 2021 Semi Finals Between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic will face defending champion Rafael Nadal, as well as the 13-time winner, in the French Open 2021 semi-final at Stade Roland Garros on Friday.

Nadal advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open for the 14th time after defeating Argentina's 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, while Djokovic defeated heavy-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in an exciting clash.

Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 57 times. While Novak Djokovic leads on hard courts with a staggering 20-7 edge, Nadal has a clear advantage over Djokovic on his preferred surface, clay, having won 19 of their 26 meetings on the surface. On the Grass Courts, the two teams are tied at 2-2.

Novak Djokovic will attempt to win his 18th Grand Slam, while the current champion will attempt to set a new record of 21 Grand Slam titles.