French Open 2021: Djokovic Beats Nadal to Enter Finals, Creates History in Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic has accomplished a great deal by defeating 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros men's singles semi-final and advancing to the final of the French Open 2021.

Djokovic became the first player in Roland Garros history to defeat Nadal twice, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 against a player regarded as the top in clay court tennis history.

Since his debut in 2005, Nadal has only lost three matches at the claycourt Grand Slam in his whole career. The Spaniard had won four titles in Paris in the previous four years, bringing his total to 20.

This is Djokovic's fifth appearance in the French Open final he won the title once in 2016. It's also the first time Nadal has lost at Roland Garros after winning the first set.

Djokovic may become the first man to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice. In the final on Sunday, he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It will be Djokovic's 29th Grand Slam final overall, and Tsitsipas' first. In the semifinals, Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Zverev.