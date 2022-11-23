Franchises Request To Re-Schedule IPL Mini-Auction: Reports

IPL 2023 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 23. Prior to that, participants must register for the auction by December 15, 5 PM.

There won't be many major names because it will be a mini-auction. Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, and Sam Curran are the three biggest names in the auction pool, a bidding battle is possible.

Meanwhile, BCCI is considering the franchisees' request to modify the auction date. Because December 23 is so near Christmas, franchisees have asked the BCCI to move the auction date forward. However, a final judgment on this is expected next week, according to Inside Sport

Because December 23 falls during the Christian holiday season, franchisees are concerned that many of their international employees may be unavailable. Foreign coaching staffs are present in all franchises. Most of the franchises will struggle to strategize for the forthcoming tournament without their head coaches. Some of them will be on vacation because auction day occurs during the holiday season. That is why franchises want the auction day to be moved up, as per a report stated in Inside Sport

It should be remembered that the teams kept a total of 163 players while releasing up to 85 players from their respective squads.

Also Read: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 To Be Played In New Format