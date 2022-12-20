Franchises Likely To Target These Players In IPL 2023 Mini Auction

The Indian Premier League is slated to take place on December 23 in Kochi. On that day, 405 players will be auctioned off. The owners and support personnel of the team will meet in Kochi on December 21, two days before the auction. With ten teams vying for the biggest prize in Indian cricket, prominent names like Sam Curran and Ben Stokes will be on the wishlist list of teams like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. Surprisingly, there is no Indian player on the 2 crores base list. Ahead of the auction netizens were curious to know which teams were targeting which players. As per Insidesport, franchises were likely to target these players. Have a look...

RCB Target Players:

Kyle Jamieson

Reece Topley

V Koushik

SRH Target Players:

Ben Stokes

Adam Zampa

Narayan Jagadeesan/ KS Bharay

CSK Target Players:

Sam Curran

Kane Williamson

Mayank Agarwal

PBKS Target Players​​​​​​​:

Ben Stokes

Jason Holder

Narayan Jagadeesan

KKR Target Players:

Narayan Jagadeesan

Mayank Agarwal

Phil Salt

GT Target Players​​​​​​​:

Harry Brook

Wayne Parnell

Daniel Sams

DC Target Players:

Cameron Green

Rilee Rossouw

Narayan Jagadeesan

RR Target Players:

Kane Williamson

Riley Rossouw

Jaydev Unadkat

LSG Target Players:

Mayank Agarwal

Cameron Green

Taskin Ahmed

MI Target Players:

Cameron Green

Adam Zampa

Adil Rashid

