Franchises Likely To Target These Players In IPL 2023 Mini Auction
The Indian Premier League is slated to take place on December 23 in Kochi. On that day, 405 players will be auctioned off. The owners and support personnel of the team will meet in Kochi on December 21, two days before the auction. With ten teams vying for the biggest prize in Indian cricket, prominent names like Sam Curran and Ben Stokes will be on the wishlist list of teams like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. Surprisingly, there is no Indian player on the 2 crores base list. Ahead of the auction netizens were curious to know which teams were targeting which players. As per Insidesport, franchises were likely to target these players. Have a look...
RCB Target Players:
Kyle Jamieson
Reece Topley
V Koushik
SRH Target Players:
Ben Stokes
Adam Zampa
Narayan Jagadeesan/ KS Bharay
CSK Target Players:
Sam Curran
Kane Williamson
Mayank Agarwal
PBKS Target Players:
Ben Stokes
Jason Holder
Narayan Jagadeesan
KKR Target Players:
Narayan Jagadeesan
Mayank Agarwal
Phil Salt
GT Target Players:
Harry Brook
Wayne Parnell
Daniel Sams
DC Target Players:
Cameron Green
Rilee Rossouw
Narayan Jagadeesan
RR Target Players:
Kane Williamson
Riley Rossouw
Jaydev Unadkat
LSG Target Players:
Mayank Agarwal
Cameron Green
Taskin Ahmed
MI Target Players:
Cameron Green
Adam Zampa
Adil Rashid
