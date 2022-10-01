Former U-19 Indian Skipper Unmukt Chand Survived A Possible Disaster

Unmukt Chand, who led India to the U-19 World Cup victory in Australia in 2012, took to Twitter to post a photo of his swollen eye following a devastating accident. Chand recently retired from Indian cricket and moved to the United States to pursue a career.

On Friday, he posted a photo of his swollen eye and claimed that he had survived an injury. He even added a caption in which he stated that an athlete must fight through injuries and asked his fans to 'play hard but be careful. At the age of 29, the Delhi-born lad announced his retirement from Indian cricket and relocated to the United States. He thanked the people who wished him well.

It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line.

Thanku for the good wishes pic.twitter.com/HfW80lxG1c — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 1, 2022

After signing a three-year contract with Major League Cricket, Chand also became the first Indian player to appear in the Big Bash League (BBL), having made his debut for the Melbourne Renegades earlier this year.

