Ranchi: Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seeking Ayurvedic practitioner’s help for his knee problems. The 40-year-old cricketer, who has been battling knee pain for months, turned to Ayurveda after exploring other options.

According to a report in Dainik Bhasker, the Ayurvedic doctor Vandan Singh Khervar charges the cricketer only Rs 40 as his fee. The Ayurvedic doctor lives in the densely forested area of Lapung, which is nearly 70 km from Ranchi. He is treating Dhoni and overseeing the cricketer's recovery.

Khervar said he charges Dhone Rs 20 as consultation fee and prescribed medicines cost him Rs 20. It is said the cricketer wanted to consult the Ayurveda medicine practitioner to get his knee treated in a hermitage in Ranchi, after seeing the positive results with his parents' treatment. Khervar said, Dhoni told him that he suffered from knee pain due to calcium deficiency.

Media courses say Khervar could not believe it was India’s talented cricketer Dhoni when the ace wicket keeper visited him for treatment. People in his neighbourhood recognised Dhoni and told the doctor that it was Dhoni who came for the consultation.

Dhoni is reportedly taking Khervar’s prescribed medicines for the last months and the same doctor also treated Dhoni’s parents in the past.

Wishing you a speedy and easy recovery, MSD!

