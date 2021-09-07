Former South African Test Cricketer John Watkins Dies At 98

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Monday that John Watkins, the world's oldest living Test cricketer, died at the age of 98 in Durban

After his death, Currently, South African Ron Draper (95), is the oldest living Test player, while Australian Neil Harvey (92), is thought to be the only player still alive who played Test cricket in the 1940s.

Watkins was a powerful right-hand batsman, accurate away-swing bowler, and excellent fielder who played in 15 Tests between 1949-1950 and 1956-1957 despite being unable to go to England in 1951 and 1955 owing to business commitments.

When South Africa defeated Australia in the fifth Test in Melbourne in the 1952-1953 seasons, he scored his highest Test score of 92, as well as 50 in the second innings.

Until making his first-class cricket debut, Watkins served in the South African Air Force as a Spitfire fighter during World War II before being demoted to air traffic control due to color blindness.

According to the CSA, Watkins had been in bad health before contracting the coronavirus 10 days before his death last Friday.