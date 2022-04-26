Former Pakistan Player Shahid Afridi Launches His Own Cricket League

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has announced the launch of Mega Star League (MSL), a new league consisting of ex-international cricketers from Pakistan and other countries.

Afridi last played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season this year. With 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is for Pakistan, the renowned all-rounder has been a remarkable player. He was regarded as a T20 giant and an outstanding player who has helped Pakistan to countless victories across all formats.

The MSL will include previous greats of the game like Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam Ul Haq, and Waqar Younis, attracting a large number of spectators from all over the world.

"This year's Mega Star League is an exciting league that will be held in Rawalpindi in September. The main reason for establishing this league is to financially help ex-cricketers, sportsmen, and sports journalists," said Afridi at the press conference

"The MSL will have six teams, and foreign players will play in the upcoming league as well. PSL is for young people, and I am no longer young enough. I, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Waqar Younis, will participate in the MSL," he continued.