Will Team India get a new bowling coach? If we go by the national media reports, it seems former pacer Ajit Agarkar is going to take the mantle. Sources say a key player in Team India has proposed Agarkar’s name for the job to the Indian Cricket Board. The media reports suggest in the run-up to World Cup 2023, the discussion on a new bowling coach will be likely to take place during the board members' meeting. Currently, Paras Mhambrey is guiding the Team India players in the bowling department.

A senior player from the Indian cricket team while talking about the preparations for World Cup 2023 is “ keen to have a veteran like Ajit Agarkar “ to prepare the bowlers for the upcoming global tournament, reliable sources claimed. He praised the contributions of current bowling coach Paras Mhambrey saying he’s groomed the India A and Under-19 team members very well while Agarkar would focus on the seniors.

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar, 44, is presently doing cricket commentary for a TV channel. He tried hard for the coveted BCCI chief selector’s top job but lost to Chetan Sharma. As a pacer, Agarkar represented India between1998 and 2007 while playing 28 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20 matches. He took 349 wickets across all the 3 formats of cricket. In IPL matches, he represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils teams. In 42 matches, he claimed 29 wickets.