Former India Coach Spills The Beans on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift

Former skipper Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were the two pillars of the Indian cricket team, which was a known fact. But at a point, there were many reports that there were rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Though the players denied the rumors, now it seems the rifts were real.

Former fielding coach, Sridhar mentioned that things were not going well between Rohit and Kohli, but former India head coach Ravi Shastri interfered at the perfect time and kept things good between the two in his book 'Coaching Beyond'. He also pointed out how the relationship between the two senior players had improved.

"After the 2019 World Cup, there was a lot of bad press about what allegedly happened in the dressing room during our campaign and following our loss to New Zealand in the semifinal. We were informed that there was a Rohit camp and a Virat camp, that someone had unfollowed another on social media – stuff that could be unsettling if you allowed it to fester," Sridhar wrote in his book 'Coaching Beyond'.

We landed in the United States (US) some 10 days after the World Cup for a T20 series against West Indies in Lauderhill. One of the first things Ravi did on arrival was to call Virat and Rohit to his room and impress upon them that for Indian cricket to be healthy, they needed to be on the same page. 'Whatever happened on social media, that's all fine, but you two are the most senior cricketers so this must stop,' Ravi said in his typical no-nonsense manner. 'I want you to put all this behind and get together for us to move forward'," he revealed in the book.

“You could see that things started to get better after that. Ravi’s action was swift, simple and decisive. It was just getting both the guys together, sitting them down and making them talk. Ravi didn’t waste any time doing so. That he felt encouraged to call the white-ball captain and his deputy to clearly state his mind is indicative of the kind of atmosphere we had facilitated," he wrote.

