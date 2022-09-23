Former HCA President Slams Mohammad Azharuddin Over Tickets Issue

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Former HCA president Gaddam Vinod criticised Mohammad Azharuddin over the tickets issue in Hyderabad for the 3rd t20i India and Australia match.

"HCA is responsible for the current situation on the tickets issue. As there was no coordination between the organizers, a huge crowd was present at the Gymkhana ground, leading to a stampede-like situation. As per rule, HCA has to allocate tickets for the governing body members ICC, BCCI, and also state police. Apart from that, 18K to 20K tickets will be left", Says Gaddam Vinod.

"No match was played in Hyderabad for the last three years, the huge crowd witnessed for the purchase of tickets. If HCA gives clarity over tickets, then a stampede wouldn't have happened. The BCCI and ICC boards will take this situation seriously. Azharuddin has to give clarity on what is happening in HCA. If HCA builds another floor, the sitting capacity will rise to 15 to 20K, "he added.

Meanwhile, HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin said that both online and offline tickets were sold. Cricket fans who were waiting to witness their favourite cricketers left disappointed. In the three-match T20I series, the third match is scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on September 25 (Sunday).

