Former England Test Captain Ted Dexter Dies At 68

Former England Test captain Ted Dexter died on Thursday (August 26) at the age of 86 in Wolverhampton.

Dexter, a middle-order batsman, and medium-pacer scored 4502 runs with an average of 47.89 and took 66 wickets in 62 Tests from 1958 to 1968. He was known for his ability to dominate top-level fast bowling, as he hit nine hundred, six of which were above 140.

Dexter still retains the record for most runs scored by an England captain in an Ashes series in Australia, which he accomplished in the 1962-63 series when he hit 481 runs.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Dexter is recognized for inventing the ICC ranking system and serving as England's chairman of selectors from 1989 to 1993. He was then named president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and received a CBE in 2001.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid homage to Dexter, who was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame in June.

"Such sad news...Ted Dexter was someone who always went out of his way to offer so much great advice to me and many others... seeing him arrive for lunch on his motorbike and then sit and listen to him discuss all cricketing issues was always a joy.. # RIPTed, "Vaughan said on Twitter.