Dec 27, 2022, 10:43 IST
AUS vs SA Test: Australia's veteran opener David Warner scored a century against South Africa in his 100th Test on Tuesday, ending a near-three-year drought at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After coming into the game under pressure after a poor spell, the 36-year-old crossed 8,000 Test runs, becoming the fourth Australian to do so. On day two of the second Test, he struck an aggressive 144-ball knock, striking eight fours, for his first Test century since January 2020.

Warner lifted his bat in a white dress for the first time since 2020 in the second Test against South Africa, much to the pleasure of Australians and millions of fans around the world. Warner's previous century came on January 3, 2020, when he batted 111* against New Zealand. Netizens hailed David Warner for his super 25th century on his 100th Test match. 

Here are the reactions:

