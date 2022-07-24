Foreign T20 Leagues: BCCI Likely To Allow Indian Players To Participate: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering allowing its players to compete in overseas T20 competitions.

According to Insidesport reports, the BCCI is finally open to the idea of permitting Indian players to compete in overseas T20 tournaments after years of restriction.

Recently, six IPL teams were acquired by CSA T20 league teams. Following pressure from IPL clubs, the BCCI is now contemplating allowing Indian players to compete in overseas franchise leagues. The final decision will be taken at the annual general meeting in September.

However, even if the BCCI gives the go-ahead for Indian cricketers to participate, high-profile Indian internationals or players who are centrally contracted would not be able to compete in international events. As a result, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma will play in the BBL, The Hundred, or CPL.

As per the current BCCI rules, the centrally contracted players will not participate in any foreign T20 league. The retired players and the players who don't want to represent India can participate in foreign T20 leagues.