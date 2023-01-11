Football Players Who Got Most Red Cards
Football is a violent sport, when players lose discipline and commit several fouls, they are sometimes given a yellow card. If their fouls are worse, a red card will be used. While obtaining a yellow card is fairly uncommon, receiving a red card knocks one out of the game and results in a subsequent ban from future matches. Furthermore, some football players have a reputation for receiving several red cards during their careers. Here are those players:
Gerardo Bedoya (Colombia)- 46 ejections
Sergio Ramos ( Former Real-Madrid skipper and current PSG player) - 28 ejections
Cyril Rool (France): 27 ejections
Alexis Ruano Delgado (Spain): 22 ejections
Edgar Davids (Netherlands): 22 ejections
Matteo Contini (Italy): 20 ejections
Felipe Melo (Brazil): 20 ejections