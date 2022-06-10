Football Player Akash Murder Case Updates: Police Get Custody Of Ashok

Vijayawada Police have taken Ashok into custody in connection with the state-level football player Akash's murder at Gurunanak Colony on May 31.

Ashok revealed that he is not involved in the murder case and further slit his throat during interrogation at the Patamata police station. Police immediately took him to the hospital, and doctors confirmed that he was out of danger. However, the police kept the matter secret. It is known that police have already arrested 11 people in the Akash murder case on Tuesday.

On May 31, Deepak Akash was murdered in his apartment in Kanakadurga Gazetted Officers' Colony. After receiving a tip-off, Patamata police arrived and launched an investigation. Police identified Prabha alias Sri Rama Gopi Krishna as the main accused, who committed the crime with 10 others.

The police disclosed that Deepak from Gunadala had a dispute with Prabha over a woman. Akash and Prabha got into an argument after getting drunk on the night of the incident. Prabha was present at the scene with ten men who brutally murdered Akash and after the incident, all of them fled. Special teams under the city Police Commissioner TK Rana arrested the 11 suspects and did the further investigation.