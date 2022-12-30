Football Legend Pele No More

Brazilian football legend Pele, who was part of three World Cup wins for the country, died on Friday. He was 82.

He was battling colon cancer and was admitted to the hospital for a respiratory infection.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, he was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century.

In 1999, he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included in the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century.

In 2000, Pelé was voted World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century.

In Brazil, he is hailed as a national hero for his accomplishments in football and for his outspoken support of policies that improve the social conditions of the poor.

