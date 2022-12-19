Five-fer on Debut: England’s Rehan Ahmed Becomes Youngest Test Bowler in History

Karachi: England’s debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest Test bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the third and final Test series against Pakistan here on Monday. He also became the 53rd England bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Rehand achieved this feat against Pakistan at the age of 18 years and 126 days. Earlier, the record was held by Pat Cummins. He took 6/79 against South Africa in 2011 and he was 18 years and 193 days old at the time of match.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel made a fine partnership during Pakistan's second innings and Rehan came along and scalped the wickets of Azam (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Shakeel (53) in a six-over stretch. Later, the debutant leg-spinner took the final two wickets of Muhammad Wasim (2) and Agha Salman.

With his brilliant bowling attack, Rehan put England in the driver's seat with his five-fer as England needed 167 runs to win the contest to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

In their first innings, Pakistan rode on the fifties of skipper Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56) and posted 304 runs score to the hosts. England scored 354 runs to take a 50-run lead. and they were bundled out for 354 in their first innings. Harry Brook (111) and Ben Foakes (64) were the leading batters for the visitors. Nauman Ali (4/126) and Abrar Ahmed (4/150) were standout bowlers for Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

