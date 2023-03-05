FIVB commits to growth of Indian Volleyball in partnership with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League

New Delhi: The volleyball fans all across the globe are ready to witness the thrilling finale of the second season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 on Sunday where Bengaluru Torpedoes will face off against Ahmedabad Defenders at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi. The tournament has been a massive success in terms of viewership and engaging volleyball fans around the globe.

Addressing the media on Sunday at a press conference at the Marriot Hotel, Kochi, Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) General Director Mr. Fabio Azevedo remarked upon the success of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League and promised to maintain a long-term partnership with the Indian league.

Addressing the media, Mr. Azevedo said, "The exciting new format at the RuPay Prime Volleyball League is being watched all over the world. We are delighted that India will be hosting the Volleyball World Cup Championships two years in a row because we have seen the level of talent in India is spectacular. We are excited to see the best clubs of men's volleyball deliver incredible athlete performances and India be a part of the thrilling volleyball action."

"We are delighted to partner with the Prime Volleyball League in promoting our beloved sport and we are confident the sport will grow further in the years to come. I can share with you that the world is watching the league and appreciating the league. To help the system, We at FIVB want to invest in India's national team. Our dream is to see India playing the next World Championships and the next Olympics," he added.

With the second season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League being streamed live on the Volleyball World, the Indian volleyball stars had the opportunity for the first time to showcase their talent all over the world.

Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor, on Sunday, said, "We have seen a tremendous response to the RuPay Prime Volleyball League on the platform and we are confident the exciting 15-point format with super serves and super points will capture the imagination of the volleyball audience all over the world. We are delighted to have the best of volleyball action on our platform and with the Volleyball Club World Championships set to take place in India, volleyball fans around the world will have a chance to witness the best competition the men's volleyball has to offer."

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures and Co-Promoter of RuPay Prime Volleyball League said: "We are delighted to see the response of the global volleyball body towards our product and our players. We cannot wait to see our own franchise become a part of the World Club Championships and compete against the top clubs in the world. We are truly grateful to the FIVB for giving India the opportunity to host the tournament not only this year but also again the next year. It is our combined duty towards our beloved sport to ensure its rise all across the world and we will continue to work hard towards achieving this goal."

RuPay Prime Volleyball League CEO Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya said, "It is our pleasure to be associated with the FIVB and it shows that Indian volleyball is truly heading in the right direction. We cannot wait for the audience that are watching our product to also see how the sport is played globally and we are confident it will also help in increasing the popularity of volleyball in India. Our Indian players going head-to-head with the top teams from Brazil, Iran, etc will be an exciting phenomenon."

