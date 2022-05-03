First Team To Qualify For Playoffs in IPL 2022

With fewer fans and less hype, the Gujarat Titans team is making heads turn towards their side by winning the games in their first season of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans, who have been amazing in overcoming challenges, will aim to secure a playoff position when they face the inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The IPL's newcomers, are definitely the side to beat in the league, having won eight of their first nine games. If Gujarat Titans win against Punjab Kings in today's match, they will be the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Gujarat's capacity to recover from adversity has been a major factor in its outstanding run. Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan, and skipper Hardik Pandya have all delivered match-winning performances throughout the competition. The Gujarat Titans also have a strong bowling attack in the tournament.

Also Read: Chess Olympiad 2022 Indian Squad, Venue and Starting Date

In the previous encounter between Gujarat and Punjab, GT players created a thrilling climax, with Tewatia dragging his team back from the brink of defeat by blasting two sixes off the game's final two balls. Punjab would like to be on the winning side of the outcome and hope that the game does not go deep. Punjab Kings are currently ranked eighth in the league, with five losses in nine games. To keep their playoff hopes alive Punjab Kings need a win