First Match Fixing Allegation in IPL 2022, Deets Inside

In match 51 of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians defeated the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans and won the match by five wickets on Friday..

The MI got off to a shaky start with the ball, defending a 178-run lead, as Shubman Gill (52) and Wriddhiman Saha (55) combined for 106 runs for the first wicket. However, Ashwin's twin-wicket over in which he removed both hitters turned the tide in MI's favor. Hardik Pandya (22) and Rahul Tewatia (3) were both run out at crucial points in the game, and Daniel Sams bowled a magnificent last over, defending nine runs in six balls to secure a five-run victory for MI.

Earlier, Mumbai Indian openers Ishan Kishan (45) and Rohit Sharma (43) had built a good partnership. The next batters failed to use the platform, but Tim David hit 44, including two fours and four sixes, which helped the Mumbai Indians post a good total of 177 against the Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here's Why RCB Changed Their Jersey For Next Match Against SRH

On the other hand, netizens sarcastically accused the Mumbai Indians of rigging their game against the Gujarat Titans. "Looks like good match fixing ... Rahul Tweatia careless run out and the other few deliveries were left casually, "wrote one user.

Here are the reactions:

Clearly match fixing this match ipl totally match fixing game #MIvsGT — Kala Purnima (@PurnimaKala) May 6, 2022