FIH Pro League: India Beats Germany By 3-0, Remains Table Toppers

In the ongoing FIH league, India won against Germany. The Indian men's hockey team overcame Germany 3-0 in the first round of a two-leg tie here on Thursday to extend its lead in the FIH Pro League rankings.

Harmanpreet converted two penalty corners for India in the 18th and 27th minutes, while Abhishek scored from another set-piece in the 45th.

With this victory, India has maintained its lead at the top of the table with 24 points from 11 games, while Germany is second with 17 points from nine games.

Both teams will meet again in the second match of the series on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium. The Indians got off to a good start, securing a penalty corner early in the first quarter, but Jugraj Singh's effort from the penalty corner was blocked by the German defense.

The Germans played well in the last 15 minutes, but they allowed the Indians too many chances in the form of penalty corners, which cost them dearly. The German players gave up eight penalty corners but did not secure a single one over the whole 60-minute round.