FIFS Adds Choic11 and Kubera Fantasy Apps as Startup Members

Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s only Fantasy Sports self-regulatory industry body, is thrilled to welcome budding fantasy sports platforms - Choic11 and Kubera Fantasy, in its Startup category. A great user experience is one of the major deliverables for both the platforms.

Choic11 offers cricket, football, basketball, and kabaddi on its platform. Launched by Choic11 Fantasy Sports Private Limited, the platform will soon offer more sports on the app. It takes pride in its proactive measures towards responsible gaming. Choic11 has a super-mobile surveillance procedure for games on its platform to detect any possible fraudulent activities and employs encryption techniques for added security and protecting user data..

Established in 2019, Kubera Fantasy allows its users to engage with its large collection of interactive and rewarding games. It offers fantasy cricket and kabaddi to its users. It also provides a unique fantasy sports experience with concepts like DUO, Game Changer, and QUINTO.

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, FIFS, said, “I am delighted to welcome Choic11 and Kubera to FIFS. With them, we have further strengthened our startup category and look forward to a positive collaboration with them. I am sure this membership will benefit both parties and enrich the Fantasy Sports Community in India. We believe Fantasy sports will continue to be a driver for national economic growth.”

As members, Choic11 and Kubera Fantasy will get to network and collaborate with top operators in India, get access to best-in-class fundraising and investment opportunities, and avail a vast knowledge bank of industry reports, research, and expert insights. Both platforms will adhere to the FIFS Charter as part of the membership plan.

“Fantasy sports market has great potential. We are delighted to now be a part of the larger fantasy sports community,” said Vikas Singh, Founder and Director, Choic11.

Kubera Naga Jagadeswar, Founder, Kubera Fantasy, said, “We are looking forward to our collaboration with FIFS and the other members to further the fantasy sports industry.”

FIFS has recently revised and strengthened its charter in order to promote innovation with responsible growth for the fantasy sports industry. The new charter emphasizes the role of Fantasy Sports Regulatory Authority (FSRA), an independent self-regulatory body committed to promoting standardized best practices in fantasy sports. FSRA comprises three eminent former judges - Justice (Retd.) Mukul Mudgal, former Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice (Retd.) G.S. Sistani, former Judge, Delhi High Court as panel members of Fantasy Sports Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Eminent jurist, Justice (Retd.) A.K. Sikri, former Judge, Supreme Court of India is the Chairman of the FSRA.

