FIFA World Cup Winners From 1930 to 2022
FIFA CUP QATAR: In what could be described as a thrilling and 'never before and ever after' match in the game of football team, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 3-3 draw in a spectacular final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.
Argentina raced into a two-goal lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before two Kylian Mbappe goals saw holders France pull level in spectacular fashion. The game ran more than two hours as Argentina and France played to a grueling draw. The score was 2-2 after 90 minutes when extra time began.
Argentine star Lionel Messi then scored a goal, and a few minutes later France answered back. The duel continued with penalty kicks as both teams made goals on the first of their five penalty kicks. France missed kicks No. 2 and 3; Argentina made both of those kicks. The pressure was palpable as France kept its hopes alive by making kick No. 4. But the decisive move came from Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel, who sank in kick No. 4, which sealed Argentina’s victory.
The win marks Argentina’s third-ever World Cup victory and its first since 1986.
Check Out The List Of FIFA World Cup Winners From 1930 to 2022
1930: Uruguay
1934: Italy
1938: Italy
1950: Uruguay
1954: West Germany
1958: Brazil
1962: Brazil
1966: England
1970: Brazil
1974: West Germany
1978: Argentina
1982: Italy
1986: Argentina
1990: West Germany
1994: Brazil
1998: France
2002: Brazil
2006: Italy
2010: Spain
2014: Germany
2018: France
2022: Argentina
