FIFA CUP QATAR: In what could be described as a thrilling and 'never before and ever after' match in the game of football team, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 3-3 draw in a spectacular final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Argentina raced into a two-goal lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before two Kylian Mbappe goals saw holders France pull level in spectacular fashion. The game ran more than two hours as Argentina and France played to a grueling draw. The score was 2-2 after 90 minutes when extra time began.

Argentine star Lionel Messi then scored a goal, and a few minutes later France answered back. The duel continued with penalty kicks as both teams made goals on the first of their five penalty kicks. France missed kicks No. 2 and 3; Argentina made both of those kicks. The pressure was palpable as France kept its hopes alive by making kick No. 4. But the decisive move came from Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel, who sank in kick No. 4, which sealed Argentina’s victory.

The win marks Argentina’s third-ever World Cup victory and its first since 1986.

Check Out The List Of FIFA World Cup Winners From 1930 to 2022

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: Italy

1950: Uruguay

1954: West Germany

1958: Brazil

1962: Brazil

1966: England

1970: Brazil

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Italy

1986: Argentina

1990: West Germany

1994: Brazil

1998: France

2002: Brazil

2006: Italy

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

2018: France

2022: Argentina

