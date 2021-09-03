FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Hit Irish Player, Video Goes Viral

When Portugal faced Ireland in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, there were a few nervous moments for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, who trailed for most of the game.

On the stroke of half-time, Ireland's John Egan gave his team the lead, and Portugal spent nearly the entire second half looking for an equalizer. Ronaldo then scored two headers, one in the 89th minute and the other in the 90+6th minute, to give his team a thrilling 2-1 victory.

While the world has been talking about Ronaldo's incredible achievement, a video from the match has gone viral, showing that Ronaldo hit an Irish player before taking a penalty kick. However, no action was taken against Ronaldo for that incident.

Ronaldo was about to attempt a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the game when the incident occurred. Bruno Fernandes, a Portuguese player, had been fouled in the area by Jeff Hendrick. Dara O'Shea of Ireland moved the ball away from the spot as a VAR check was being conducted for the foul, enraging Ronaldo.

How is this not a red card for Mr Influencer Ronaldo?pic.twitter.com/jZcvvUME2g — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) September 1, 2021

The Portugal captain then seemed to slap O'Shea, but the referee failed to detect it. Ronaldo took the penalty kick, but Gavin Bazunu, Ireland's young goalkeeper, stopped it.

Fans have expressed their displeasure since the video of the event went viral. Many believe Ronaldo should have received a red card for the incident, but he miraculously avoided it.