FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022! Race for the Golden Ball

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been nothing short of a surprise for football fans! With Ronaldo, Messi, Modrić and Neymar's last world cup, the emotional quotient has reached another peak. Although this year is said to be a game of the underdogs where teams such as Morocco surprised everyone with their impeccable performance through the tournament, football fans will finally witness Argentina vs France in the finals. As tradition continues, many football fans are rooting for their players to win the iconic Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

Let us have a look at the favourite players who top the list of speculations:

Kylian Mbappe

Leading the goal charts, this French footballer is ahead in terms of becoming the top player of the season. He is among those players who have the highest goals on his name this season. With around 5 goals on his name in the current FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, he seems to be hitting the list of the top players.

Lionel Messi

Another name that hits the list is the little star of the Argentinian football team Leo Messi. After losing the first match with Saudi Arabia, they have hit back and how! With the best assists by Messi and the nail-biting matches, Argentina has finally reached the finals. He is definitely the one in the running for the winner of the Golden Boot.

Luka Modrić

This footballer from the Republic of Croatia is one such name that is seen among the highly speculated players who can be named top player of the season. His fans were left heartbroken watching him play the last match against Argentina. His central midfielder ability & the capability to play as an attacking & defecting midfielder is what gets him to the list.

Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco has won many hearts with their game and impeccable playing through the season of FIFA 2022. Sofyan Amrabat is one such player who stood out this entire season. This midfielder who represents the Morocco national team is one more name that fits the bill of speculation and is among the highly anticipated player to be the leading player of the present FIFA World Cup 2022.

Well one can only wait and watch who will get the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball

