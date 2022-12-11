FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Morocco Vs Portugal Quarter Final Highlights

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals, becoming the first African team to accomplish so. Morocco also destroyed Cristiano Ronaldo's ambition of winning the coveted FIFA World Cup by knocking Portugal out.

Ronaldo, 37, came off the bench in the 51st minute after En-Nesyri had given Portugal the lead in the 42nd minute. Portugal resumed their attack, this time led by Goncalo Ramos, but he was unable to recreate his brilliance. Ronaldo, who came in late in the second half, blew a key chance to equalise in extra time. He was seen crying as he walked to the tunnel following the game.

Morocco reaching the World Cup final four is a big accomplishment, as the places are usually filled by teams from Europe or South America. Prior to Morocco, Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010) qualified for the quarterfinals, but none advanced to the semifinals.

Portugal lost its chance against the tournament's lowest-ranked team, and it was a dismal send-off for Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. Morocco will play the semifinal match against either England or France, who play later on Saturday.

MOROCCO ARE HEADING TO THE SEMI-FINALS! 🇲🇦@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

