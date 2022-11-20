FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony: At What Time Fans Can Watch BTS Jungkook Performance

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally here. Qatar will host the world's largest athletic event from November 20 to December 18. The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will include prominent figures from the entertainment sector performing before 32 teams from across the world.

While FIFA is yet to reveal the full lineup of performers, South Korean boy band BTS's Jungkook has announced that he will play 'Dreamers' at the ceremony. As per reports, Jungkook will be joined by former 'Take That' singer Robbie Williams, as well as Craig David and Tini Tempah. Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Black Eyed Peas, and Nora Fatehi are among the other names that have surfaced.

Despite rumors, Big Hit announced that Jungkook will perform at the huge football event. "We'd like to notify you about BTS Jung Kook's involvement in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," BigHit Music stated in a statement. Jung Kook will sing the official soundtrack Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony."

At what time FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will begin:

In India:

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on November 20, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST

Arabia Standard Time: 5:40 PM - 6:10 PM

Korea Standard Time: 11:40 Pm - 00:10 AM

At what time Jungkook will perform in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

As per reports, Jungkook's performance is expected to begin at 9 p.m. IST on November 20, 2022.