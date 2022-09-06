FIFA World Cup Fever Grips India, As Top Celebrities Root For Their Favorite Teams

The most awaited and biggest sporting extravaganza is on the cusp of its commencement. Billions of people tune in from around the world to experience the quadrennial event, wherein the top football superstars fight it out for the ‘Holy Grail’ – the biggest prize in the football universe.

Over the years, the FIFA World Cup has witnessed support and cheer from some of the biggest celebrities across the globe. Top Indian celebrities aren’t far behind when it comes to their support for the sport and their favorite team. Their love, passion, commitment and involvement has been visible through their social media posts over the years, wherein each of them has cheered for their respective national teams and clubs they support.

The below list is a compilation of social tweets by celebrities and the favorite teams they are supporting for the FIFA World Cup:

1. AparshaktiKhurana

AparshaktiKhuranais seen sporting an adidas Argentina jersey. He will be seen rooting for the team through this tournament. The talented actor and singer is a huge football fan, who is often seen playing and supporting the team when he isn’t working.

2. Neha Sharma

Neha is a co-owner of the football team Birmingham Challengers along with other celebrities like H Dhami, Bambi Bains, and more. She is rooting for Spain this year and expressed her excitement on Instagram by wearing Spain’s jersey

3. Mahesh Bhupati

India’s former doubles world No. 1 tennis player is also excited about FIFA world cup. Married to former miss universe Lara Dutta is also a big fan of football and seen supporting Belgium on social media.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram, Goes Viral

4. Ishaan Khattar

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar is a football fan and is often seen playing football with other celebrities. As the FIFA World Cup is about to begin, the actor has been seen supporting his favorite team, Argentina on Instagram wearing the jersey.