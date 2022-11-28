FIFA World Cup 2023: Riots Erupt in Brussels After Morocco’s 2-0 Win Over Belgium

Morocco defeated Belgium in a historic encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday evening, with two second-half goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

While the first half of the game remained a nail-biter between the two sides, neither scored a goal. The second half started slowly but took an unexpected turn when both substitutes ended up leading Morocco to victory.

Morocco considered the underdog in the competition, won the World Cup match 2-0. Morocco's victory against Belgium sparked enormous violent riots in Belgium's capital city of Brussels, with many electric scooters set on fire and many residents clashing with police, enraged by the surprise setback in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Belgian police detained several individuals and arrested one on Sunday after Morocco's World Cup victory over Belgium sparked rioting in Brussels, with a car and some electric scooters set on fire.

Here are the videos: