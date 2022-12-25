FIFA World Cup 2022:Lionel Messi Gets Huge Offer, Deets Inside

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina captain Lionel Messi delivered a fantastic performance in the just-ended FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi was instrumental in his team winning the famous trophy for the third time. On the other hand, a hat trick by teenage French striker Kylian Mbappe was not enough to prevent Argentina from winning the World Cup. Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Before the presenting ceremony, the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a 'bisht', a traditional black robe of the Middle East. Messi has now been offered USD 1 million for the 'bisht' presented to him by Qatar's Emir.

"From the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you on winning the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Arabic Bisht represents gallantry and wisdom. "I'm willing to pay you a million dollars (£829,000) for that 'bisht'," said Ahmed Al Barwani, who is a member of parliament and a lawyer in Oman.

